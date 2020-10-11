DNA tests of 65 suspects conducted in Charsadda rape case

CHARSADDA: Samples of more 65 suspects were taken for DNA tests in the rape-cum-murder case of two-and-a-half-year-old girl Zainab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said police are investigating the arrested suspects but have not yet been able to find a clue about the culprits behind the felony.

A police official said the police were taking the investigation forward on the basis of evidence collected from the crime scene.

The police said they have not yet received a DNA report of the minor girl. Sources said that they will present the suspects before the court after receiving DNA report of the suspects.

The medical report of the body of the minor victim has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being stabbed to death.

Earlier, on October 6, the mutilated body of Zainab was found dumped in the fields in the Daudzai area of Peshawar, close to Charsada.

The incident has sparked an outcry in the area with the family of the victim demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Charsadda police have registered a case under abduction, sexual assault and murder sections.

