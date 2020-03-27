Doctor diagnosed with coronavirus at Islamabad hospital

ISLAMABAD: Another coronavirus positive case surfaced in Islamabad on Friday after a doctor was diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a hospital in the capital city, ARY News reported.

Sources at the Polyclinic Hospital relayed the affected doctor belonged to Gilgit Baltistan and had no foreign travel history.

The Islamabad administration has decided to seal the hostel where he has been staying.

Medics who have been staying at the hostel will also undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Punjab today overtook Sindh’s count of COVID-19 patients after 29 more cases of novel coronavirus were detected in the province in the past eight hours, raising the provincial tally to 448.

A spokesperson for the provincial health department said, 207 cases have been detected in pilgrims at DG Khan quarantine centre, 46 in Multan and 105 in Lahore. So far, four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the province.

Of the four, one COVID-19 patient died in Rawalpindi and three in Lahore.

A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital earlier today. He was a resident of Sheikhupura.

Sindh has reported 440 cases of coronavirus thus far, Balochistan 131 cases, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and Azad Kashmir two.

