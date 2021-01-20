69 doctors lost their battle against COVID-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 69 doctors have so far lost their battle against COVID-19 in the country, highlighting the dangers posed to the frontline workers while dealing with the pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The figures were quoted by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) which said that the doctors died while performing their duties.

The deceased doctors hailed from Lahore, NausheroFeroze, Sialkot, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chishtian, Bahawalnagar and Khanpur.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has announced that the health professional will be among the top priority for getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the country rolls out the immunization process.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the government has approved procurement of the coronavirus vaccine and it would be available in the country by March.

Asad Umar said the government has given approval of “AstraZeneca”, vaccine while discussion with a Chinese company, “Sinopharm” is also under progress.

He maintained that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given green signal for importing the vaccine to protect the masses from coronavirus.

The minister said that priority would be given to the provision of vaccines to health workers and the people falling between 60 to 65 years of age.

He said that around three million healthcare workers have been imparted training for anti-corona vaccination.

