Six Polyclinic doctors test negative for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: At least six doctors of Polyclinic have been tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed that the six doctors who were tested for COVID-19 have negative results.

The doctors had been quarantined after one of their colleagues was tested positive for the deadly virus.

Earlier on March 28, another coronavirus positive case had surfaced in Islamabad after a doctor was diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a hospital in the capital city.

Sources at the Polyclinic Hospital had relayed the affected doctor belonged to Gilgit Baltistan and had no foreign travel history. The Islamabad administration had decided to seal the hostel where he had been staying. Medics who had been staying at the hostel will also undergo a 14-day quarantine.

On March 27, two doctors who were treating COVID-19 patients in Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine center had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Punjab Secretary for Primary Healthcare Muhammad Usman, both doctors were treating patients in the DG Khan Isolation ward.

