Five officials booked as 13 people report dog bite cases in Matiari

MATIARI: At least 13 people have been mauled by stray dogs on Monday in Saeedabad and its suburbs of Matiari Division against which police have registered cases, ARY News reported.

According to the details obtained so far, the police, in line with Sindh High Court orders earlier this month, have registered a case against five officials including Town Officers New Saeedabad and Union Council secretaries.

Cases against all the officials in incidents canine assault today have been lodged with police on behalf of the government.

Earlier this week, similarly implementing SHC directives against incidence of dogs biting citizens, two municipal officials were booked over the said incidents in parts of the province.

According to details, the SHC bench on October 21 expressed displeasure over rising dog-bite incidents in the province and ordered to register an FIR against the concerned municipal officer in case of a dog-bite incident.

The implementation upon the court order began after cases were registered against the chief municipal officer and a taluka official over such incidents in Rohri and other areas, said the SSP Sukkur.

He said that a case was registered on the complaint of a citizen as dog-bite incidents were reported in Rohri, Saleh Pat, and other area of the Sukkur district.

