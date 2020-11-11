SUKKUR: Implementation upon the Sindh High Court (SHC) directives against dog bite incidents began on Wednesday after two municipal officials were booked over the said incidents in parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Sindh High Court (SHC) bench on October 21 expressed displeasure over rising dog-bite incidents in the province and ordered to register an FIR against the concerned municipal officer in case of a dog-bite incident.

The implementation upon the court order began today after cases were registered against the chief municipal officer and a taluka official over dog bite incidents in Rohri and other areas, said the SSP Sukkur.

He said that a case was registered on the complaint of a citizen as dog-bite incidents were reported in Rohri, Saleh Pat, and other area of the Sukkur district.

It is pertinent to mention here that a bench of the Sindh High Court comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood Khan heard a petition filed by Faheem Ahmed, a resident of Sukkur, against the rising number of stray dogs in the city.

Read More: SHC directs Govt to ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine

During the hearing, the court expressed its displeasure over municipal officers for their failure to address the issue of the stray dogs. The court passed the order that in case of any incident of a dog bite in the future, a case will be registered against the concerned municipal officer.

At which, the municipal officers informed the court that the govt has taken action against stray dogs and no such case was reported during the past days.

Comments

comments