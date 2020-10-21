SHC orders registration of FIR against municipal officer in case of dog bite

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench on Wednesday expressed displeasure over rising dog-bite incidents in the province and ordered to register FIR against the concerned municipal officer in case of a dog-bite incident, ARY News reported.

The SHC bench announced a verdict in a case pertaining to the rising number of stray dog-bite incidents in Sukkur city of Sindh province.

According to details, a bench of the Sindh High Court comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood Khan heard a petition filed by Faheem Ahmed, a resident of Sukkur, against the rising number of stray dogs in the city.

During the hearing, the court irked over municipal officers over failure to address the issue of stray dog incidents. The court passed the order that in case of any incident of a dog bite in the future, a case will be registered against the concerned municipal officer.

At which, the municipal officers informed the court that the govt has taken action against stray dogs and no such dog bite case was reported in the past days.

the SHC then directed deputy commissioners to monitor stray dogs’ issues and ordered municipal officers to submit reports on the progress every week.

In a similar case, a bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the government to address the issue of stray dogs and ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccine in hospitals.

The high court bench comprises of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked about the progress over the government’s plan of sterilization of stray dogs.

The court also questioned the performance of the task force for action against stray dogs in the province. The bench said that the task force should step up its performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had last year ordered the concerned authorities to commence mass shooting of stray dogs following the rising number of dog bite cases.

