KARACHI: In another dog biting incident, a female news anchor was injured after being bitten by a dog in Karachi’s defence area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the female news anchor was reportedly bitten by the neighbours’ dog in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Phase V, area of defence, Karachi.

The woman registered a case in Darakhshan Police Station against the dog owner. She had registered a case on the base of the medico-legal report.

In FIR, she has maintained that the dog had bitten other people in the past, so legal action should be taken against the owner of the dog.

Meanwhile, Police has started searching for the dog and its owner.

It must be noted that at least 29000 cases of dog bites reported in Larkana in 2019, the fourth largest city of Sindh, according to report.

