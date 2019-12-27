Web Analytics
Dollar gains 13 paisa against rupee in interbank market

US dollar

KARACHI: The US dollar appreciated 13 paisa versus the rupee in the interbank market at the start of trade on Friday.

According to forex dealers, the greenback is trading at 155.20 against the local currency in the interbank market.

They said the dollar has appreciated 31 paisa against the rupee over the past two days.

The rupee had extended upward trend against the US dollar in the interbank market last week.

According to a weekly report, the local currency appreciated seven paisa to close at 154.89 against the greenback in the interbank market as compared to the previous closing of 154.96.

However, the dollar had appreciated 30 paisa to finish at 155 from 154.70 against the rupee in the open market, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

