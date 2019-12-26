KARACHI: After continued downward trend, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, as the 100-index gained 421 points at the start of business day, ARY News reported.

On December 24, the PSX 100 Index plunged 210 points after gaining 100 points at on Tuesday.

The 100 index had failed in maintaining level of 40,000 points was recorded at the level of 39,800 points.

But, the investors on Thursday, seem to gain confidence during the trading, as the 100-index gained 421 points and currently being traded at 40,749 points.

Meanwhile, Asian markets idled near 18-month highs on Monday as trading volumes were weakened owing to Christmas holiday break.

Read more: Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges 948 points

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures and German DAX futures rose 0.1% each while those for London’s FTSE inched up a bit.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 climbed to all-time highs having put on 2.7% for the month.

Global stocks were “basking in the afterglow of the US China trade deal and continued encouraging signs of stabilisation in the global growth slowdown,” said David Bassanese, Sydney-based chief economist at Betashares.

Comments

comments