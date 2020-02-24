Dollar rises one paisa against rupee in inter-bank market

KARACHI: The US dollar appreciated by one paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on Monday, reported ARY News.

According to forex dealers, the greenback settled at 154.21 against the local unit as compared to previous week’s closing of 154.20.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained stable against the rupee at 154.40 in the open market.

Earlier today, acting Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Nausheen Javed Amjad said that it seems difficult to achieve tax revenue targets set by the incumbent government due to the current growth rate and economic progress.

She said this while talking to media after administering an oath to over 30 female assistant collectors during a passing out parade at the Customs House in Karachi.

“Our imports are currently facing difficulties while the sales tax numbers have also witnessed a shortfall during the past years,” the acting FBR chief said adding that currently, it seems hard to overcome the difficult and huge tax revenue targets.

“Even then I will not say that we could not achieve it as there are still four months to go before the end of the fiscal year,” she said and added that they are striving hard to reach to the mark.

