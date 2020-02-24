Acting FBR chairman says trying best to fulfill tax revenue targets

KARACHI: Acting Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Nausheen Javed Amjad on Monday said that it seems difficult to achieve tax revenue targets set by the incumbent government due to the current growth rate and economic progress, ARY NEWS reported.

She said this while talking to media after administering an oath to over 30 female assistant collectors during a passing out parade at the Customs House in Karachi.

“Our imports are currently facing difficulties while the sales tax numbers have also witnessed a shortfall during the past years,” the acting FBR chief said adding that currently, it seems hard to overcome the difficult and huge tax revenue targets.

“Even then I will not say that we could not achieve it as there are still four months to go before the end of the fiscal year,” she said and added that they are striving hard to reach to the mark.

Nausheen Javed further said that the relationship between the FBR and traders community is bilateral and they want to fill a confidence gap between the two sides.

“We are making efforts to remove hurdles faced by the business community in taxation process,” the FBR acting chief said and added that technology is being utilized to address the issues.

“We have installed scanners on the borders to identify tax evasion,” she said and added the developed countries have adopted technology to improve their taxation process.

Read More: FBR launches extensive probe into salaries, assets of doctors

On February 20, as part of the government’s measures to widen the tax base, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has turned to fashion designers who, it says, charge exorbitant rates for marriage dresses but pay meagre or no taxes at all.

According to details, the tax body has issued notices to as many as 24 dress designers that have been found to be underreporting or concealing their income or sales to pay a paltry amount of sales tax.

The FBR said dress designers earn millions by making apparels but paid a meagre amount of tax.

