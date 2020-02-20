Fashion designers on FBR radar over tax evasion, notices issued

KARACHI: As part of the government’s measures to widen the tax base, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has turned to fashion designers who, it says, charge exorbitant rates for marriage dresses but pay meagre or no taxes at all.

According to details, the tax body has issued notices to as many as 24 dress designers that have been found to be underreporting or concealing their income or sales to pay a paltry amount of sales tax.

The FBR said dress designers earn millions by making apparels but paid a meager amount of tax.

The tax body detected anomalies in financial records of these 24 apparel makers, saying they declared income which doesn’t commensurate with their receipts.

Earlier, the Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) had initiated a crackdown against doctors in Pakistan who have hidden or misreported their salaries and assets.

Data of doctors belonging to Karachi’s topmost hospitals has been sought by the tax body.

In the first phase doctors from 17 top-notch healthcare institutes of Karachi have been kept on the radar.

Doctors who are operating personal clinics alongside their practice at major hospitals be it government or private will also be taken to task.

