FBR launches extensive probe into salaries, assets of doctors

KARACHI: The Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) initiated a crackdown against doctors in Pakistan on Tuesday who have hidden or misreported their salaries and assets, ARY News reported.

Data of doctors belonging to Karachi’s topmost hospitals has been sought by the accountability body.

In the first phase doctors from 17 top-notch healthcare institutes of Karachi have been kept on the radar.

Doctors who are operating personal clinics alongside their practice at major hospitals be it government or private will also be taken to task.

Banking details and out of country flight schedules of the health practitioners currently lies with the FBR.

Ziauddin Memorial Hospital has been fined Rs25000 for failing to comply with the directives of the FBR.

