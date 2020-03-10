Dollar settles at Rs157.44 after fresh gains against rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar extended an upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market for a second straight day on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the greenback rose 86 paisa and finished at Rs157.44 for the day as compared to the previous closing of Rs156.58.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistani rupee has plunged by Rs3.20 against the dollar in two days.

The greenback on Monday appreciated by Rs2.34 to settle at Rs156.58 for the day in the inter-bank market as compared to the previous closing of Rs154.24.

A similar trend was witnessed on the open market where the dollar rose by Rs2.70 to trade at Rs157 against the local unit.

