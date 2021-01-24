Dollars showered on ‘barat’ in Gujranwala, video goes viral

GUJRANWALA: Going one step ahead of traditional practice to shower Pakistani currency during a wedding, an industrialist in Gujranwala showered dollars during the ‘barat’ [wedding procession] of his son, ARY NEWS reported.

A video of the entire episode has also gone viral, showing people standing atop vehicles and showering currency notes one by one towards the people participating in the event.

Those gathered around the vehicles and part of the ceremony could be seen collecting the money in the footage.

According to details, the wedding ceremony was held in the DC Colony area of Gujranwala, where an industrialist showered dollars during the barat of his son.

It emerged that as soon as the groom, son of industrialist Sanaullah, along with his other relatives reached the marriage hall, his father, friends, and relatives started showering dollars and Pakistani currency notes on the guests.

Local people and those attending the wedding could be seen in the video collecting the currency notes.

This is not the first time that such extravagant wedding ceremonies are being held in the country and in another similar act, a ‘barat’ in Punjab’s Dera Gazi Khan district witnessed the rain of mobile phones along with notes.

A video clip available with ARY News shows three to four persons standing atop a truck showering the wads of money and cellphones over the wedding procession.

A large number of people, including those part of the procession and passers-by, gathered around the vehicle and pushed and shoved to get closer to it to pick up notes and mobile phones. Some of them were even seen climbing the truck to grab whatever their hands could.

