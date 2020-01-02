WATCH: cellphones showered on ‘barat’ in Dera Gazi Khan

DERA GAZI KHAN: You may have heard of a traditional practice of showering money over wedding processions. But, this ‘barat’ in Punjab’s Dera Gazi Khan district witnessed the rain of mobile phones along with notes.

A video clip available with ARY News shows three to four persons standing atop a truck showering the wads of money and cellphones over the wedding procession.

A large number of people, including those part of the procession and passers-by, gathered around the vehicle and pushed and shoved to get closer to it to pick up notes and mobile phones. Some of them were even seen climbing the truck to grab whatever their hands could.

According to ARY News correspondent, the bridegroom’s brother showered the mobile phones and money for about half an hour.

