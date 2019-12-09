A groom and his family had to pay a heavy price for arriving late at the wedding ceremony as not only the bride refused to marry him but the family was also tortured.

The incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh (UP) state of India, where a bride refused to go with her groom and instead got married to a local man over late coming.

But late-coming was not the only reason that infuriated the bride’s family and resulted in the refusal and violent incident.

As per the reports in Indian media, the couple had got married at a mass wedding programme in October and were set to get married again in a “proper” ceremony on December 4.

The groom, from Dhampur town, was supposed to arrive at the bride’s village with his baraat for the ceremony at 2pm in the afternoon. However, the wedding party only reached the bride’s house late at night. This, coupled with growing differences between the families over dowry issues, left the bride and her relatives annoyed.

The bride’s family reportedly locked up the groom and his family, snatched their valuables and thrashed them after they arrived hours later than they were supposed to.

The police later intervened, releasing all the groom’s family members. The two sides later reached a compromise.

The matter was resolved amicably on Saturday when the two divorced. While the groom returned with his relatives, the bride got married to a man from the village in the presence of village elders.

