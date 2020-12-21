Domestic helper loots valuables worth Rs10 mn in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: In yet another incident, a domestic helper looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million from a house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city after serving qahwa spiked with intoxicant to the members of the household, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred at a house in Khayaban-e-Badr area of the DHA, where the female members of a household fell unconscious after they were served an intoxicated qahwa by a female domestic helper.

The police identified the accused as Samina and said that she committed the robbery along with her other accomplices and took away gold and foreign currency worth over Rs 10 million. “She looted one kilogram of gold and 25,000 Emirati dirhams,” the police said while quoting the family.

They further said that the members of the family were currently admitted to a hospital and further legal action and probe would be launched after a visit to their home.

“We have repeated our campaign multiple times creating awareness among the residents with the South zone to always acquire complete documents of domestic helpers before hiring them,” they said adding that unfortunately most of the people do not abide by their instructions.

In a similar incident on December 16, a female domestic helper robbed gold worth over Rs 9 million from a home in Gizri area of the city.

According to police, the robbery was committed by a female domestic helper at a house of a goldsmith as she got away with 80 tola gold. “Goldsmith Akbar cast suspicion on his domestic helper,” the police said adding that the gold was looted from a cabinet in the washroom of the house.

The police said that they have registered a case regarding the robbery of 80 tola gold.

