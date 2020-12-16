Domestic helper loots gold worth over Rs9 million from Karachi home

KARACHI: A female domestic helper on Wednesday robbed gold worth over Rs 9 million from a home in Gizri area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the robbery was committed by a female domestic helper at a house of a goldsmith as she got away with 80 tola gold.

“Goldsmith Akbar has cast suspicion on his domestic helper,” the police said adding that the gold was looted from a cabinet in the washroom of the house.

The police said that they have registered a case regarding the robbery of 80 tola gold.

In a somewhat similar incident in the city on June 23, armed robbers successfully looted 110 tolas worth of gold and cash amounting to a total of at least Rs125 million from a house in the vicinity of New Town police station.

According to details, five armed robbers entered the residence and held its inhabitants at gunpoint while they looted the house.

The family who was looted have claimed that the robbers got away with 0.6 million rupees in cash along with an additional 3000 riyals.

