Don’t venture out unnecessarily after 8pm: Sindh notifies new curbs

KARACHI: Sindh’s Home Department issued on Tuesday a notification, restricting unnecessary movement of people after 8pm from today to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to the notification, movement of vehicles will remain restricted after 8pm as people having valid reasons will be allowed to venture out.

Vehicles deployed for emergency/official duties and delivery of goods have been exempted from the restriction.

All kind of private parties, functions and marriages at home or private places with more than ten participants have been banned.

Restaurants will remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dinning as only home delivery, takeaway and drive through will allowed till midnight. All parks, including walking and jogging tracks, will also remain closed.

On Monday, a meeting of the Corona Task Force with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair decided to impose curbs on free movement of citizens after 8pm amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“The (COVID-19) cases are expected to drop within two weeks, if general public cooperated with (the government),”CM Murad said.

“The government will ease the lockdown restriction as and when coronavirus cases will start coming down,” he added. He announced that there will be a complete ban on commercial activities after 6:00 pm.

