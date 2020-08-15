Double-decker bus service between Islamabad, Rawalpindi makes trial run

RAWALPINDI: On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, a test trial of double Decker bus service was conducted in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to details, the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation with the coordination of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started a test drive of double-decker bus service on the occasion of Independence Day, celebrated across Pakistan yesterday.

Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood, MPA, Farah Agha, PHA officials, others were present on the occasion.

Addressing to the participants, the Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood said that double-decker bus service would be started next week in twin cities.

The objective of the service is to promote tourism; to invite local and foreign tourists to enjoy the culture and scenery of the twin cities, he added.

Read More: Double-decker tourism bus service to run in twin cities after Eid

“The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will operate the buses,” he said, adding the construction work of the main terminal at Allama Iqbal Park double road has entered the final stage.

Initially, two buses will be operated and local people can benefit from this plan, he further added.

In Islamabad, the tourists will visit different tourist spots including Faisal Mosque, Marghrzar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Constitution Avenue, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Museum of Natural History and Shakarparian.

Comments

comments