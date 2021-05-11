Double shifts to be continued in COVID-19 vaccination centres after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities have decided to continue double shifts in COVID-19 vaccination centres after Eidul Fitr from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The health authorities have decided to extend the time of COVID-19 vaccination centres that will work in double shifts from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken in view of hot weather as it could cause difficulties to the citizens to arrive at the vaccination centres.

The double shifts will facilitate citizens to get COVID-19 jabs in the evening hours besides expediting the vaccination process.

Earlier in the day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announced that citizens aged 40 years and above can walk into any vaccination centre from tomorrow (Wednesday) to get a Covid-19 jab.

Taking to Twitter, the planning and development minister said: “Starting tomorrow the 12th of May all 40 plus who have registered will be able to walk into any vaccination centre of their choice and get vaccinated.”

He said all vaccination centres are open and will only be closing on the first two days of Eidul Fitr.

Pakistan received nearly 12 million doses of corona vaccine so far, whereas, one million more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Pakistan from China on board a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on May 9.

