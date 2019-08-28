Downpour disrupts flight schedule at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Downpour with gusty winds on Wednesday badly disrupted flight schedule at Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has diverted many flights to other cities owing to heavy rain in Karachi.

Islamabad to Karachi bound flight PK-309 was diverted to Lahore, the sources said and added that another flight PK-311, en route to Karachi, was directed to go back to Quetta.

A Dubai bound flight PK-213 could not leave for its destination on time owing to bad weather conditions in the metropolis.

Read More: Karachi receives showers in fresh rainy spell

The city experienced heavy rainfall in several areas, including Liaquatabad, F.B. Area, M.A. Jinnah Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saadi Town, Sohrab Goth, North Karachi, New Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Waterpump Chowrangi, Malir, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal

PMD said that 32 mm rain was recorded in North Karachi, 28 mm in saddar and 20 mm at the University Road.

The met office further said that the fresh spell of rains was expected to persist at regular intervals for next two days, with possible thunderstorm on Thursday.

Comments

comments