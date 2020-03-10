Robbery only motive behind attack on Dr Adnan in London: police sources

LONDON: London police rejected ‘political claims’ of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the alleged attack on personal physician of former premier’s Nawaz Sharif, Dr Adnan, terming it a dacoity incident, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that some unidentified masked persons attacked Dr Adnan, personal physician of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London with iron rods.

The PML-N leaders levelled allegations that the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were involved in the attack on Dr Adnan without providing any evidences.

Police sources said the incident was not a kind of personal attack but a dacoity. The attackers snatch a wristwatch from Dr Adnan and the physician sustained wounds while resisting the masked men.

Various incidents of robbery and snatching of valuables are commonly reported in different parts of London.

London police will definitely hold a thorough investigation into the incident if the investigators find any clue of political or ethnic aspects in the case, sources added.

The injured doctor sustained injuries on the head, face and neck. Condition of Dr Adnan is said to be out of danger and he was later moved to Park Lane flats after being discharged from the hospital.

