Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan injured in attack

dr adnan, nawaz's personal physician

LONDON: Some unidentified persons attacked Dr Adnan, personal physician of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The incident occurred in Central London where Dr Adnan was taking a walk in the evening. He was attacked by two persons with iron rods, wearing masks to hide their identity.

According to sources, Dr Adnan was shifted to and nearby hospital for treatment. Sources also informed that the London police have also been informed about the incident.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s diagnosis, treatment to become possible abroad: Dr Adnan

The injured doctor sustained injuries on head, face and the neck. Condition of Dr Adnan is said to be out of danger.

The police has also confirmed that they have received a complaint about the torture.

It may be noted that Dr Adnan is a personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London along with the PML-N supremo to assist him in his treatment.

