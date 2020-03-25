Dr Faisal Sultan appointed focal person on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as his focal person on coronavirus (COVID-19) as the country’s virus tally climbed up over 1000 case with eight deaths on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification, Dr Faisal Sultan is appointed as a focal person on coronavirus and he would assist the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the matter.

The notification reads that Dr Faisal Sultan would remain in touch with all stake holders and would also convey suggestions on steps needed to combat the virus.

He would also form a group of experts including top medics and researchers aimed at advising the focal person on measures needed to be adopted for tackling coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that 21 patients of coronavirus pandemic have recovered their health and eight people lost their lives out of total 1022 cases in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza presented the latest developments regarding ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic in a press conference today.

“The number of coronavirus patients reaches 1022 in Pakistan. Overall 21 patients have recovered and eight people infected with the virus have passed away so far. The virus infects 64 per cent male and 26 per cent female COVID patients across the country. Five patients are critical while most the patients aged between 25 to 40.”

Read More: PM Imran convenes NCC meeting to review anti-coronavirus measures

“93 per cent patients of COVID-19 travelled to foreign countries and I am insisting everyday to strictly adopt precautionary measures to contain this disease. Don’t go outside except for basic needs and avoid shaking hands, otherwise, it is very difficult to stop its spread in other parts of the country.

Dr Mirza detailed the discussions held in a meeting of parliamentary leaders from National Assembly and Senate under the chair of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser today.

He said the leaders have agreed to set aside all political differences in order to unitedly fight against coronavirus in Pakistan.

Comments

comments