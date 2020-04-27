Ex-info adviser congratulates Shibli Faraz, Asim Bajwa on appointments

ISLAMABAD: Former special assistant to prime minister (SAPM) on information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has congratulated Senator Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa over their appointments on the key positions of the information ministry, ARY News reported on Monday.

In her Twitter messages, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked PM Imran Khan to show confidence on her and she performed her duties responsibly as the information adviser. The former information adviser added that the premier has full authority to change players’ order in the field and she respects the decision of PM Khan.

وزیراعظم ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ کا شکریہ۔انہوں نے مجھ پر اعتماد کیا۔1 سال کے عرصے میں اپنی بھرپور صلاحیتوں سے فرائض سر انجام دینے کی کوشش کی۔ PM کا استحقاق ہے کہ ٹیم کے کس کھلاڑی کو کونسے بیٹنگ آرڈر یا کونسی فیلڈ پوزیشن پر کھلانا ہے۔میں ان کے فیصلے کا احترام کرتی ہوں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 27, 2020

She strongly rejected the allegations against her after her removal from the position. Dr Firdous vowed to continue serving the country as a political worker under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

وزارت سے ہٹائےجانےکےحوالےسےمیڈیاپرچلنےوالی من گھڑت خبروں میں لگائےگئےبےبنیادالزامات کی سختی سےتردیدکرتی ہوں۔سیاسی کارکن کی حیثیت سےمیرانصب العین ملک کی ترقی اورعوام کی فلاح ہے۔جوPMکی قیادت میں جاری رکھاجائےگا۔@shiblifaraz⁩اور ⁦@AsimSBajwa⁩کودلی مبارکباداور

نیک تمنائیں — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 27, 2020

In a major development earlier in the day, the federal government named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz new information minister.

As per details, the government de-notified Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and appointed Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in her place.

Comments

comments