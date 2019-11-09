Dr. Firdous submits another unconditional apology to IHC

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday submitted another unconditional apology to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for her contemptuous statement, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Dr Firdous submitted her reply through her counsel Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi in the high court.

LHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed Awan to submit a written apology in contempt of court case by Saturday and set November 11 as the date for the next hearing.

Read More: Contempt case: IHC asks Awan to submit written apology by Saturday

She had been issued a contempt notice for criticizing the judiciary in her press conference last Wednesday. During the previous hearing, the court had accepted her apology but issued her a fresh contempt of court notice for making a statement regarding a pending criminal proceeding.

“I respect every court and judge of the country and have complete faith in the independence of the judiciary,” she said.

The special assistant further clarified that she never intended to influence the case of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “I even apologize if there is an impression of influencing the case in any way,” she said in her plea.

