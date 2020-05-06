KARACHI: An inquiry committee tasked to look into the circumstances leading to the death of a Covid-19 positive medic, Dr Furqan-ul-Haq has refuted reports that he died because he was denied a ventilator in public and private sector hospitals in Karachi.

The doctor, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Sunday morning after he was allegedly denied treatment at various hospitals in the metropolis. He was taken to the SIUT and other hospitals, but all of them said they had no ventilators available, according to his family.

According to the probe body’s findings, Dr Furqan-ul-Haq didn’t die because he was not provided a ventilator in a timely manner.

The committee said the staff of the ambulance that was used to shift the retired doctor to hospitals didn’t provide him timely medical aid and when he was taken to Civil Hospital, a doctor referred him to another hospital instead of admitting him despite the fact that there were at least nine beds vacant in its ICU.

The staff at the hospital’s emergency ward shifted Dr Furqan-ul-Haq to the corona ward where Dr Jagdesh examined and referred him to another hospital despite the patient being in critical condition, according to the report.

The committee, therefore, recommended departmental proceedings against Dr Jagdesh over negligence.

Dr Furqan-ul-Haq was brought back home where his condition deteriorated and was again taken to a private hospital, from where he was being transported to Ojha Campus when he died, the committee disclosed.

His death occurred due to a failure to make a timely and correct decision, the report concluded.

The committee has forwarded its findings to the Sindh chief minister for further action.

