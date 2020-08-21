Police mount search for another suspect in Dr Maha death case

KARACHI: The police department has mounted a search for another suspect in Dr Maha Ali Shah who had allegedly made telephone calls thrice before her death, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the police investigators were trying to trace another suspect in an apparent suicide case of Dr Maha Ali Shah, daughter of Asif Ali Shah, who made telephone calls to the deceased woman.

Moreover, a search was also commenced for the owner of the 9mm pistol that had been recovered by the police officials near Dr Maha Ali Shah’s dead body which she allegedly used to end her life by shooting herself in her head.

The close friend of the deceased doctor, Junaid, has also been interrogated besides recording statements of six persons in the mysterious death case, however, the Karachi police department has not filed a case so far.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that a post-mortem report found that the bullet was fired at her from a close range. The post mortem report had stated that a single bullet was fired from the 9-mm pistol from a close range with two more bullets left in the pistol.

“We have recovered the weapon used in the incident,” the police had said as they have sent the bullets and spent casing for forensic examination.

The family of the victim had refused to initiate any legal proceedings into the matter. According to sources, the victim was the daughter of the custodian of Girhori Sharif in Mirpurkhas and was laid to rest in the local graveyard today. The family had also refused to talk to media over her death.

A police team would probe the family members in Mirpurkhas to ascertain the facts behind the reported suicide.

No record of weapon used in incident found

Previously, the police had searched for the record of the gun owner at the deputy commissioner (DC) South office and arms license branch of the home ministry. The police had also decided to check the record of the weapon from other provinces.

Moreover, it has also been learnt that the victim had planned to go out with her friends on the day of the incident as one her male friend also confirmed during the police probe that she had developed differences with her family.

The female doctor had allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the city after developing differences with her father.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

She had been suffering from domestic issues and just before committing suicide, she had a verbal brawl with her father that apparently led to the unfortunate incident.

