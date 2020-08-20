Killing or Suicide?: Mystery surrounds Dr Maha’s death

KARACHI: The mystery behind the reported suicide by a female doctor Maha in Karachi is yet to be resolved as post-mortem report found that the bullet was fired at her from a close range, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to details, the post mortem report of the victim found that a single bullet was fired from the 9-mm pistol from a close range with two more bullets left in the pistol.

“We have recovered the weapon used in the incident,” the police said as they have sent the bullets and spent casing for forensic examination.

The family of the victim has refused to initiate any legal proceedings into the matter. According to sources, the victim was the daughter of the custodian of Girhori Sharif in Mirpurkhas and was laid to rest in the local graveyard today.

The family of Dr Maha also refused to talk to media over her death.

A police team would probe the family members in Mirpurkhas to ascertain the facts behind the reported suicide.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, it was reported that a female doctor committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the city after developing differences with her father.

According to details, the female doctor Maha locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

“Her brain cells were damaged in the incident as the bullet pierced through her head,” the hospital administration said as she succumbed to the injury during the treatment.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

She had been suffering from domestic issues and just before committing suicide, she had a verbal brawl with her father that apparently led to the unfortunate incident.

Comments

comments