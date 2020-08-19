Female doctor shoots herself in Karachi

KARACHI: A female doctor committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the city after developing differences with her father, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the female doctor Maha locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

“Her brain cells were damaged in the incident as the bullet pierced through her head,” the hospital administration said while shedding light on the cause of death.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

She had been suffering from domestic issues and just before committing suicide, she had a verbal brawl with her father that apparently led to the unfortunate incident.

The initial police probe found that the bullet was fired from a 9-mm pistol.

In another suicide incident in the similar area yesterday, however with different circumstances, a rickshaw driver committed suicide in Karachi after setting himself on fire in one of the posh areas of the city, Defence, allegedly due to not being able to provide for his family due to financial constraints.

According to details, the victim, identified as Ahmed, set himself on fire using petrol in Defence area as passers-by watched him helplessly while some of them even filmed the incident.

The rickshaw driver was shifted from the incident site in an injured condition and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

Family of the victim said that he was a father of two children and runs a rickshaw to earn his livelihood.

Ahmed, who originally hailed from Rahim Yar Khan, was disturbed due to his financial issues as his family was starving for days after he was unable to provide food for them.

“He was passing through a mental trauma due to financial constraints that finally forced him to commit suicide,” the family said.

