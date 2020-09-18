Court orders constitution of medical board in Dr Maha death case

MIRPUR KHAS: Local court ordered on Friday the constitution of a medical board for the body exhumation and investigation in Dr Maha death case upon the plea of her father, ARY News reported.

The court ordered the exhumation of the deceased and the medical board for the collection of evidence anew in the case of Dr Maha’s mysterious death under the supervision of second judicial magistrate.

The father of Dr Maha Shah filed an application to the Additional District and Sessions Court South for the constitution of a new medical board for revising the investigation into the death case on Wednesday.

The petitioner’s counsel Abbas Rasheed submitted the application of Dr Maha’s father, Asif Ali Shah, which stated that police had termed the incident as suicide and all evidence were collected in the same aspects. The plea sought the court for ordering the formation of a new medical board.

The petitioner requested the district and sessions court for allowing the exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for post mortem and medical examination to ascertain the cause of her death. It added that the woman was seemingly given poison or excessive drugs.

The court in its order today has directed General Health Services Sindh to constitute a medical board. Earlier the SSP Investigation had filed the application for the exhumation and post mortem of the deceased.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Maha’s father Shah had nominated Junaid, Waqas, Irfan Qureshi and others in her daughter’s death case.

