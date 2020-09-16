Suicide case: Dr Maha’s father seeks formation of new medical board

KARACHI: The father of Dr Maha Shah has filed an application to the Additional District and Sessions Court South for the constitution of a new medical board for revising the investigation into the death case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The petitioner’s counsel Abbas Rasheed submitted the application of Dr Maha’s father, Asif Ali Shah, which stated that police had termed the incident as suicide and all evidence were collected in the same aspects. The plea sought the court for ordering the formation of a new medical board.

It also read that the pistol had been shot in her head from the right hand, whereas, the previous medical report stated the bullet shot from the left hand which increased the suspicions.

The petitioner requested the district and sessions court for allowing the exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for post mortem and medical examination to ascertain the cause of her death. It added that the woman was seemingly given poison or excessive drugs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the father of the deceased woman, Asif Ali Shah, had nominated Junaid, Waqas, Irfan Qureshi and others in her daughter’s death case.

Earlier on September 11, the judicial magistrate had granted permission for exhumation of Dr Maha Shah’s body and post mortem after being requested by the Karachi police investigators who had expressed suspicions over her previous medical report.

The judicial magistrate South stated in its written decision that the court has no objection over the exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for post mortem and it will not intervene in the ongoing investigation by the prosecution. The session court directed concerned authorities for implementing all regulations of exhumation and post mortem.

The female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19. Dr Maha had allegedly locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpur Khas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

