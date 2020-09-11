Permission granted for exhumation of Dr Maha’s body, post mortem

KARACHI: The judicial magistrate has granted permission for exhumation of Dr Maha Shah’s body and post mortem after being requested by the Karachi police investigators who had expressed suspicions over her previous medical report, ARY News reported on Friday.

The judicial magistrate South stated in its written decision that the court has no objection over the exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for post mortem and it will not intervene in the ongoing investigation by the prosecution. It has been directed for implementing all regulations of exhumation and post mortem.

Earlier on September 1, the police department had decided to seek court permission for the exhumation of Dr Maha Shah’s body for conducting post mortem again after declaring the previous medical report ‘wrong’. The investigators had sought permission from the court for exhumation and post mortem of the deceased woman.

They had said that the 9mm pistol had been shot in her head from the right hand, whereas, the medical report stated the bullet shot from the left hand. The police had claimed that the medico-legal officer (MLO) had released her medical report without conducting a post mortem.

Police had added that a clear picture of the case will be emerged after conducting post mortem of the deceased woman. It has been decided to formally seek permission from the court for exhumation and post mortem of Dr Maha Shah.

The female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19. Dr Maha had allegedly locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

