KARACHI: In another development, a voice note of Dr Maha Shah has surfaced which she sent to her friend a few days before committing suicide, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a voice note, Dr Maha Shah had told her friend for taking sleeping pills after a fight with Junaid. She told her friend not to inform Fatima regarding her contacts with Junaid.

Maha had also said that she and Junaid have ended contacting each other for a long time. In the voice note allegedly from her, Dr Maha complained about facing depression as Junaid increases troubles for her.

Read: ‘Wrong medical report’: Dr Maha’s body to be exhumed for post mortem

The development came after the police investigators decided on Tuesday to seek court permission for the exhumation of Dr Maha Shah’s body for conducting post mortem again after declaring the previous medical report ‘wrong’.

While making progress in the mysterious ‘suicide’ case, the police investigators had said that the 9mm pistol had been shot in her head from the right hand, whereas, the medical report stated the bullet shot from the left hand. The police claimed that the medico-legal officer (MLO) had released her medical report without conducting a post mortem.

Police had added that a clear picture of the case will be emerged after conducting post mortem of the deceased woman. It has been decided to formally seek permission from the court for exhumation and post mortem of Dr Maha Shah.

Read: Dr Maha Shah death case takes a new turn

Earlier, a sessions court had granted bail to one of the accused, Dr Irfan, in the alleged suicide case of Dr Maha Ali Shah, against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19.

According to details, the female doctor Maha had locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

