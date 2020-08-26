KARACHI: The family of deceased Dr Maha Ali Shah has contacted the police department to seek legal action against three persons who allegedly forced her daughter to end life by shooting herself, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The latest development in the death case has once again raised the questions about whether the young doctor was forced to commit suicide by some people.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources closer to police department told ARY News that the family of the deceased Dr Maha Ali Shah nominated three persons for proceeding legal actions before the officers at Gizri police station.

The persons nominated by the family include a close friend of her daughter Junaid, a dentist and another doctor working in the same hospital where Dr Maha was employed.

Her father alleged that a friend and two doctors used to harass Dr Maha which forced her to end her own life. The family also claimed that she was allegedly made addictive of drug substances, added sources.

Read: Dr Maha Shah death: Two men remanded in police custody

Her sister alleged in the statement that Dr Maha was facing extreme depression and told her many times for thinking to end her own life.

On the other hand, the investigators have found no clues for any complaint raised by Dr Maha before the hospital’s administration regarding facing depression due to her colleagues nor the detained suspects gave any statement to the police which supports the family’s stance, said sources.

It is important to mention here that the family of the deceased doctor came forward to pursue legal action for the first time as they were earlier reluctant to seek any proceeding after her death.

After recording the statement of Dr Maha’s family, the police investigators have declared it a suicide case. They said that there was no clause of filing a case on the basis of suicide, however, legal action could be taken against the accused persons for being the cause of death of an individual.

Read: Police mount search for another suspect in Dr Maha death case

It emerged that consultation was underway between the legal experts and high-ranking police officers to begin legal proceedings in the suspicious death case.

Earlier on Monday, the friend of Dr Maha Ali Shah, Junaid, had claimed that she had tense relations with her parents and was very upset owing to the brawls with her family.

Junaid along with his lawyer appeared before the police and recorded his statement in the suicide case.

He told the police that he had been in contact with Dr Maha for the last four years. He said that sometimes they also quarrelled. Junaid said that he had telephoned Dr Maha, on the day when she had committed suicide, but she had refused to meet him.

Read: Killing or Suicide?: Mystery surrounds Dr Maha’s death

The female doctor had allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the city after developing differences with her father.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

She had been suffering from domestic issues and just before committing suicide, she had a verbal brawl with her father that apparently led to the unfortunate incident.

Comments

comments