‘Dr Maha was upset due to tense relations with parents’, says friend

KARACHI: Junaid, a friend of Dr Maha Ali Shah, on Monday claimed that she had tense relations with her parents and was very upset owing to the brawls with her family, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Junaid along with his lawyer appeared before the police and recorded his statement in the suicide case.

Junaid told the police that he had been in contact with Dr Maha for the last four years. He said that sometimes they also quarrelled.

Junaid said that he had telephoned Dr Maha, on the day when she had committed suicide, but she had refused to meet him.

Earlier today, a local court had granted two-day physical remand of two men arrested for providing a pistol to a young medic, Dr Maha Ali Shah, who shot herself to death inside her home in DHA on Aug 18.

The Judicial Magistrate (South) had handed over the custody of the accused to police after the investigation officer (IO) requested their physical remand for further investigation into the case.

The IO had stated before the magistrate that the pistol used by Dr Maha to shot herself was registered in the name of Saad Siddiqui.

