Dr Maha Shah death: Two men remanded in police custody

KARACHI: A local court on Monday granted two-day physical remand of two men arrested for providing a pistol to a young medic, Dr Maha Ali Shah, who shot herself to death inside her home in DHA on Aug 18.

The Judicial Magistrate (South) handed over the custody of the accused to police after the investigation officer (IO) requested their physical remand for further investigation into the case.

The IO stated before the magistrate that the pistol used by Dr Maha to shot herself was registered in the name of Saad Siddiqui. He gave the pistol to Tabish Qureshi who provided it to her along with bullets.

Read More: Men who arranged pistol for Dr Maha held as police probe suicide case

On Aug 22, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer had said that they have completed investigation into the matter, four days after the incident, and arrested two people who provided the pistol to the deceased.

“The 9-mm pistol belonged to a man named Saad Siddiqui, who had given it to Tabish Qureshi, who later handed it to Dr Maha,” the SSP said. The doctor seemed depressed when she returned home after ending duty at a private hospital on Aug 18 and went to sleep, he said, adding she later went to the bathroom, locked it from inside, and shot herself.

Read More: Killing or Suicide?: Mystery surrounds Dr Maha’s death

Comments

comments