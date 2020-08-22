Men who arranged pistol for Dr Maha held as police probe suicide case

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested two people who arranged a pistol for Dr Maha, which she allegedly used to commit suicide in Defence area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

Shedding light on the progress made in the probe, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer said that they have completed the investigations into the matter after four days and arrested two people who arranged a pistol for the victim.

“The 9-mm pistol belonged to a man named Saad Siddiqui, who had given it to Tabish Qureshi, who later handed it to Dr Maha,” the SSP said while sharing the recent findings.

Sharing details of the incident, he said that the doctor seemed disturbed on the day when she returned from her duty. “Her father entered the room as she was sitting with her sister,” the SSP said adding that the victim went to the washroom and shot her herself in the head.

Further divulging the details, he said that soon after listening to the fire shot, the father ran towards the washroom.

“He took out Dr Maha in an injured condition from the washroom and called one of their relatives, a female medic, before shifting her to a hospital.”

The SSP South said that bullet crossed her skull and hit the washroom’s wall. “We have collected the evidence,” he said.

The police said that it has emerged that the victim was suffering from some sort of depression and had talked about committing suicide previously.

He, however, said that the probe into the matter is continuing and they have yet to conclude the findings.

