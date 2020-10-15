Dr Maha Shah’s body exhumed for fresh autopsy

MIRPURKHAS: The body of Dr Maha Shah who allegedly committed suicide in her home in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) was exhumed for a fresh autopsy on Thursday.

A five-member medical team exhumed the body following a sessions court’s permission.

Read More: SHC grants bail to two absconding accused in Dr Maha death case

The deceased’s father had moved a plea before the court seeking a fresh medical examination of her body to ascertain the actual cause of her death. The government constituted the five-member team of medical experts on the directive of the court to carry out the task.

Police had initially said that the doctor allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in her home.

Read More: Gang involved in supplying drugs to Dr Maha Shah arrested

However, they later filed a case against her friends Junaid Khan, Waqas, Dr Irfan Qureshi and two others on the complaint of her father, who claimed that they had abused his daughter and intoxicated her, which led to her death.

Comments

comments