Gang involved in supplying drugs to Dr Maha Shah arrested

KARACHI: A gang involved in supplying drugs to Dr Maha Ali Shah, who allegedly committed suicide in Karachi, was arrested by Karachi police here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police conducted a raid and arrested four drug peddlers who were running an online drug supply chain in Karachi. The culprits were also involved in supplying drugs to Dr Maha Shah, according to police.

The police said that one of the arrested accused, Saad, had supplied cocaine to Dr Maha Shah. All four culprits were arrested during the investigation into the alleged suicide Karachi girl.

The police also recovered 42 boxes of cocaine, Hashish and a motorbike from the procession of the arrested culprits.

During the investigation, the accused told police that they used to sell one kilogram of cocaine on amount of Rs15,000.

Meanwhile, a five-member medical board had been formed yesterday on the court order to exhume the body of Dr. Maha, who allegedly committed suicide in Karachi.

According to details, the provincial health department had formed a five-member medical board comprising health officials to exhume the body of the victim.

However, the date for exhumation is yet to be finalized and would be decided later.

It is pertinent to mention here that the female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19 and initially it was reported that it happened after a brawl between Dr Maha and her father.

