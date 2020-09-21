Dr Maha suicide case: Suspects flee court after bail rejected

KARACHI: Two suspects, Junaid and Waqas, named in Dr Maha Shah suicide case managed to escape from the City court after their bail plea was rejected in a suicide case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, both accused in Dr Maha case, Junaid and Waqas appeared in court to hear the verdict on bail petition.

As the hearing went underway, the court rejected bail plea of both accused Junaid and Waqas in Dr Maha Shah murder case. The court had reserved the verdict on previous hearing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Junaid was caught in a rickshaw fleeing the courtroom. The accused said that he had given Rs100,000 to the investigation officer to allow him to flee.

Read More: Court orders constitution of medical board in Dr Maha death case

Earlier in the day, Police filed an interim charge-sheet in the Dr Maha Shah suicide case before a judicial magistrate (South).

According to the challan, accused Saad Nasir had sold his licenced 9mm pistol to accused Tabish Yaseen for Rs55,000 on July 12, who gave it to Dr Maha Shah around a month ago. Qureshi confirmed he bought the pistol from Saad.

It, however, said police have yet not received a report about verification of Saad’s arms licence. Tabish has been found to have violated Section 24 of Sindh Arms Act while Saad Nasir Section 25 of the Act, the charge-sheet said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19.

Comments

comments