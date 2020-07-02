ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday rejected the impression that Pakistan has exported coronavirus to other countries.

Speaking at a media briefing at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said the country has acted in the most responsible manner to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The SAPM said Pakistan conducted tests and quarantined several people over the past three months to ensure that they will not be a source of the virus spread abroad. Only 30 people who had travelled to the UK from Pakistan tested positive for the infection, he added.

Read More: 78 die, 4,339 more test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan in past 24 hours

“What is Pakistan’s fault if a person travels to the UK and tests positive on the seventh day of quarantine there,” he questioned, adding the government is trying hard to prevent affected people from travelling abroad.

He maintained that screening of passengers travelling abroad has been made mandatory.

Moeed Yusuf urged passengers to act responsibly and not travel if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Read More: DRAP gets until July 6 to explain mask, life-saving drug price hike

The country is keeping a close eye on inbound and outbound passengers to check the spread of the virus, he said.

Comments

comments