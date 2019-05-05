Dr Reza Baqir assumes charge as governor SBP

KARACHI: Dr Reza Baqir has assumed the charge of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after President Arif Alvi appointed him as the governor for a period of three years in pursuance of Section 10(3) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956.

Dr Reza Baqir has 18 years of experience with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and two years with the World Bank.

He was the Head of the IMF’s Office in Egypt and Senior Resident Representative since August 2017. He has also held positions as IMF Mission Chief for Romania and Bulgaria, Division Chief of the IMF’s Debt Policy Division, Head of the IMF delegation to the Paris Club, Deputy Division Chief of the IMF’s Emerging Markets Division, IMF Resident Representative to the Philippines, and numerous other positions.

Read More: Reza Baqir resigned from IMF to serve Pakistan: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Dr Baqir’s research has been published in top journals of the economics profession, including the Journal of Political Economy and the Quarterly Journal of Economics.

Dr Baqir holds a Ph.D in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley and an A.B. (Magna cum Laude) in Economics from Harvard University.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Dr Reza Baqir had resigned from the IMF to serve Pakistan.

