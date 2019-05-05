Reza Baqir resigned from IMF to serve Pakistan: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Dr Reza Baqir had resigned from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to serve Pakistan, ARY News reported.

“We welcome Reza Baqir as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He has come to support Prime Minister Imran Khan on economic front,” Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said while talking to media in Islamabad.

She said the graduate of high educational institutes Reza Baqir was a proud son of the soil. She said in Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan talent was valued.

The special assistant said opposition wanted to close the doors on intelligent Pakistanis. She said why the opposition leaders were angry over removal of Tariq Bajwa who pushed the country into trouble.

On May 5, the government had appointed Dr Reza Baqir as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after Tariq Bajwa stepped down as the country’s top financial officer last night.

Dr Baqir was serving as the Resident Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Egypt.

He had also served as Mission Chief of IMF in Romania and Bulgaria and had over 16 years of experience in financial management with IMF and the World Bank.

