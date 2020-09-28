Dr Shakeel Khan elected Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority chairman

LAHORE: The members of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s governing body on Monday unanimously elected Dr Shakeel Khan as the authority’s chairman.

The authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Zahid Aziz issued a notification regarding the election of Dr Khan as its chairman. Dr Shakeel Khan has worked on water schemes in more than eighteen countries.

Speaking after the election, the chairman said supply of potable water to people across the province is the authority’s top priority.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar had complained that the bureaucracy was creating hurdles in running Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. The authority was formed under his supervision on the directives of PM Imran Khan, he said.

He lamented that despite the passage of one-and-a-half years, the authority was not being allowed to work due to hurdles reportedly being created by the provincial bureaucracy.

