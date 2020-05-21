Dr Tahir Shamsi appeals for plasma donation as coronavirus cases surge

KARACHI: Head of the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) Dr Tahir Shamsi on Thursday appealed coronavirus patients who recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma, ARY NEWS reported.

In his appeal, Dr Tahir Shamsi said that there is an alarming increase in the number of critical patients admitted to hospitals.

“We are in dire need of blood plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients for passive immunization therapy,” he said adding that people from any blood group could donate plasma to them.

He said that many lives could be saved from the plasma donated from recovered virus patients. Dr Tahir Shamsi urged those willing to donate plasma to contact via helpline number 0333-2976390.

It is penitent to mention here that on May 18, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that passive immunization has yielded positive results and initially 11 COVID-19 patients received plasma therapy.

She said that plasma therapy has proved effective as three patients recovered within nine days from COVID-19 after undergoing treatment using the process.

Read More: No side effects reported in patients treated with plasma therapy: Shamsi

“Five more patients are recovering from the virus,” she said adding that two of them were put on ventilator and are being treated.

The health minister said that the basic purpose of the passive immunization process was to avoid patient from being put on ventilator.

She said that clinical trials of the process is being carried out under the supervision of Blood Transfusion Authority. “If succeeded in yielding positive results from the process, it will not only benefit Sindh but entire Pakistan,” said Azra Fazl Pechuhu.

