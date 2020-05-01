Dr Yasmin Rashid says 1,921 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 1,921 patients in Punjab have recovered from the coronavirus, so far, said provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid in her statement showed her happiness over speedy recovery of the coronavirus patients and said 114 patients recovered their health in last two days.

The minister said that the provincial government is utilizing all the resources to curtail the outbreak of the pandemic.

She urged the people to fight the COVID-19 by adopting precautionary measures and the SOPs designed by the government. Dr Yasmin Rashid urged the people to stay at homes and exercise social distancing.

It may be noted that the coronavirus count reached 16,817 in Pakistan, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the national dashboard, 24 deaths were reported during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 385 while 4,315 patients recovered from the virus and 153 are still critical.

12,117 patients are still under treatment in the hospitals and quarantine facilities in country. The country has conducted overall 1,82,031 coronavirus tests including 7,971, in last 24 hours.

